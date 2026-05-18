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Bengal cabinet approves formation of 2 panels under ex-HC judges to probe graft, women torture under TMC rule

The CM said both retired judges had given their consent, and the panels would begin functioning from June 1.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCSuvendu Adhikari

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