Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Suvendu govt announces ending of religion-based schemes in Bengal from June, scraps state OBC list

Agnimitra Paul informed that state also scrapped the existing state OBC list in accordance with the Calcutta High Court judgment.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us