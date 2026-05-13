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Bengal CM Adhikari holds meeting with BJP actor-MLAs to ensure 'fear-free' film industry

The chief minister's directive comes amid longstanding allegations of entrenched control by a handful of individuals, close to the previous TMC regime in Tollywood.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 18:38 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 18:38 IST
BJPWest BengalIndiaSuvendu Adhikari

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