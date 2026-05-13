Bengal CM Adhikari holds meeting with BJP actor-MLAs to ensure 'fear-free' film industry

<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bengal-cm-suvendu-adhikari-to-retain-bhabanipur-assembly-segment-give-up-nandigram-4001168"> Suvendu Adhikari</a> on Wednesday held a meeting with three actors-turned BJP MLAs, asking them to take the initiative to ensure a "fear-free" working environment in the Bengali film industry and initiate steps to restore transparency.</p><p>Among those present were actor-turned-BJP MLAs Rupa Ganguly, Rudranil Ghosh and Hiran Chatterjee, who were entrusted with responsibilities to oversee reforms in the Tollygunge film industry, a senior BJP leader said.</p><p>The chief minister's directive comes amid longstanding allegations of entrenched control by a handful of individuals, close to the previous TMC regime in Tollywood, often blamed for creating an opaque and restrictive work environment.</p><p>Adhikari indicated that strict action could be taken against those accused of monopolising positions and disrupting normal industry functioning.</p><p>The BJP leader said the meeting focused not only on the film sector but also on key departments such as education, culture and health, with the chief minister seeking detailed reports on existing gaps and corrective measures, he said.</p>.Suvendu Adhikari focusses on implementing BJP poll manifesto in first cabinet meeting.<p>The move is seen as an attempt by the new administration to dismantle the alleged "syndicate raj" in Tollywood, ushered in by the brother of former Bengal minister and Technicians guild President Swarooop Biswas, to re-establish a transparent and professional ecosystem.</p><p>The responsibility placed on Ganguly, Ghosh and Chatterjee is being seen as a crucial step in implementing these changes on the ground.</p><p>The chief minister reiterated that stakeholders should work without fear and contribute towards rebuilding a healthy cultural environment in the state's film industry.</p>