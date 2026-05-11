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Bengal CM chairs first cabinet meeting, grants land transfer to BSF for border fencing along Bangladesh

He also announced the implementation of the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme and several other schemes of the Union government in the state.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalBangladeshBSFSuvendu Adhikari

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