<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/1">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> on Monday said that his government, in its first cabinet meeting, has granted transfer of land to the BSF for erecting a fence along the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> border.</p>.<p>He said that the process of transferring land will start from Monday and will be completed within 45 days.</p><p>Adhikari also announced the implementation of the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme and several other schemes of the Union government in the state.</p>.<p>The West Bengal CM said, "The West Bengal government gave a nod to the transfer of land to the BSF for fencing the border with Bangladesh. The process starts from today and will be completed within 45 days."</p>.Bengal govt clears in-principle transfer of 105 acres to Centre for border fencing.<p>He mentioned that the cabinet also approved a proposal for a five-year extension in the age limit of school job applicants, as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the poll campaign.</p><p>"The Bengal cabinet empowers the chief secretary to take steps to initiate central government training for officers under the national and state cadres," he said.</p>.<p>Alleging that the previous government did not implement the BNS in violation of the Constitution, Adhikari said that the cabinet decided to implement the criminal law in the state.</p>.<p>"The previous government ignored the June 2025 Census circular from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Bengal cabinet granted immediate implementation of it," the CM said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>