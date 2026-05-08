<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> chief minister-elect <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> on Friday evening met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-n-ravi">Governor R N Ravi</a> and formally staked claim to form the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> government in the state for the first time.</p>.<p>Senior BJP leaders, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dilip-ghosh">Dilip Ghosh</a>, Locket Chatterjee and Tapas Roy, accompanied Adhikari to the Lok Bhavan.</p>.<p>The meeting came shortly after he was chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah.</a></p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Suvendu Adhikari elected BJP legislature party leader, set to become CM.<p>The BJP secured a massive victory in the recently held Assembly elections, winning 207 seats in the 294-member House, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats.</p>.<p>Adhikari is set to take oath as chief minister on Saturday at Brigade Parade Grounds. Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, several Union ministers and around 20 chief ministers from BJP-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.</p>