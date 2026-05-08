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Bengal CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt

The BJP secured a massive victory in the recently held Assembly elections, winning 207 seats in the 294-member House.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 14:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsR N RaviSuvendu Adhikari

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