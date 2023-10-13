Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes virtual appearance, inaugurates numerous Durga Puja venues at one go

“There’s a slight infection there. If I start walking, it will recur later. For the protection, doctors have advised (against walking). That’s why, while I am not physically present, I have reached out to you mentally,” she said.

Extending best wishes for the festivities, Banerjee said that the resting will be for a few more days, and she will be joining the puja carnival, scheduled for October 27.

She recalled how her leg had got injured during her chopper’s emergency landing in north Bengal, in June this year. During her tour in Barcelona, a misstep revived the pain. As the programmes were important, Banerjee didn’t drop any of the events. On her return, on doctor’s advice, she stayed home.

Nearly 800 puja pandals in the 23 districts of the state figured in the list of venues that were inaugurated on Thursday by the chief minister.