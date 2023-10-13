Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes virtual appearance, inaugurates numerous Durga Puja venues at one go

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, virtually inaugurated numerous Durga Puja venues across the state.
Banerjee’s public interaction, that stretched for hours in the second half of the day, comes a month after she had left for her trip abroad – to Spain and the UAE – for seeking investment and for extending invitation to business-owners and representatives, for the state’s upcoming global business summit.
After her return, Banerjee has stayed home, following the advice of doctors. While interacting with puja organisers, virtually, from her residential office, where she also held the cabinet meeting, the chief minister said while she was fine otherwise, she had an injury in the leg, and it will take a few days for it to heal.
“There’s a slight infection there. If I start walking, it will recur later. For the protection, doctors have advised (against walking). That’s why, while I am not physically present, I have reached out to you mentally,” she said.
Extending best wishes for the festivities, Banerjee said that the resting will be for a few more days, and she will be joining the puja carnival, scheduled for October 27.
She recalled how her leg had got injured during her chopper’s emergency landing in north Bengal, in June this year. During her tour in Barcelona, a misstep revived the pain. As the programmes were important, Banerjee didn’t drop any of the events. On her return, on doctor’s advice, she stayed home.
Nearly 800 puja pandals in the 23 districts of the state figured in the list of venues that were inaugurated on Thursday by the chief minister.