Bengal CM Mamata blames Damodar Valley Corporation for flood situation, says requests to Centre unanswered

Banerjee emphasised, "We have sent letters ten times, but they do not act, and Bengal is suffering. The DVC does nothing; its capacity has decreased to 20 per cent. Now, there are attempts to privatise it." Since Friday, Banerjee sent two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting intervention in the flood situation and the release of funds. She said the floods were primarily man-made, due to the unnecessary release of water by the DVC from its dams.