Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal CM pays tribute to Vivekananda on his death anniversary

Swami Vivekananda who, died on July 4, 1902, played an important role in the spiritual enlightenment of the masses.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 08:17 IST
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 08:17 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 122nd death anniversary and said it was the great monk patriot, who taught us to love our religion and country without being divisive.

"Remembering Swami Vivekananda on the solemn occasion of his death anniversary today. My tributes to the great monk-patriot, who taught us to love our religion and country without being sectarian or divisive," she posted on X.

Swami Vivekananda, who died on July 4, 1902, played an important role in the spiritual enlightenment of the masses.

He spread Vedanta philosophy in the West and established the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission to serve the poor.

Published 04 July 2024, 08:17 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeSwami Vivekananda

