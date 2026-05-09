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Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari picks retired IAS officer who oversaw SIR in state as his advisor

The SIR of the electoral rolls in West Bengal led to the deletion of about 91 lakh people from the lists of voters ahead of the just-concluded assembly elections.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsSuvendu Adhikarispecial intensive revision

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