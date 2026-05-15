Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari resigns from Nandigram constituency, retains Bhabanipur seat

<p>West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> chose to retain Bhabanipur seat and has resigned from the Nandigram constituency on Friday.</p>.<p>The BJP leader submitted his resignation to Speaker Rathindra Bose within the mandatory 14-day period prescribed under Assembly rules, as per the sources.</p>.Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to retain Bhabanipur Assembly segment, give up Nandigram.<p>Adhikari contested from both Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district and Bhabanipur in south Kolkata in the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal. </p>.<p>He won Nandigram by defeating Trinamool Congress candidate Pabitra Kar by 9,665 votes.</p>.Proud of our son Suvendu Adhikari, doesn't need to sign membership to join family: RSS.<p>In Bhabanipur, he beat TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>