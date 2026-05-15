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Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari resigns from Nandigram constituency, retains Bhabanipur seat

Adhikari contested from both Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district and Bhabanipur in south Kolkata in the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariNandigramBhabanipur

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