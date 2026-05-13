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Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to retain Bhabanipur Assembly segment, give up Nandigram

"Someone else will be elected as MLA from Nandigram (in a bypoll). But I will not let the people there feel my absence during the next five years," said Adhikari.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariNandigramBhabanipur

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