Bengal: Editors' Guild of India 'concerned' after TV journalist arrested in Sandeshkhali

The Editors' Guild of India has expressed its concern in a statement released on Tuesday at the arrest of a TV journalist from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Monday, February 19.
The arrested, Santu Pan, was covering the Sandeshkhali saga for the news channel Republic Bangla.
In its statement, the Guild said, "The police should certainly investigate if allegations have been levelled against the journalist. But to take him away while he is reporting is indeed a matter of concern."
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had condemned the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal after police took away Pan.
"Instead of taking action against goons misbehaving with women, the West Bengal government is putting curbs on the media and trying to muzzle freedom of the press. This is very unfortunate," Thakur had said on Monday.
"The Editors' Guild calls on the administration of West Bengal to conduct a speedy enquiry and ensure that no injustice is done to Mr. Pan," the Guild further added in its statement.
Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district has been tense with a large number of women in the locality accusing Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.
Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam.
Two of Sheikh's aides, who along with others were booked under charges of gang rape and attempt to murder, have been arrested.