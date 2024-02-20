Bengal: Editors' Guild of India 'concerned' after TV journalist arrested in Sandeshkhali

The Editors' Guild of India has expressed its concern in a statement released on Tuesday at the arrest of a TV journalist from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Monday, February 19.

The arrested, Santu Pan, was covering the Sandeshkhali saga for the news channel Republic Bangla.

In its statement, the Guild said, "The police should certainly investigate if allegations have been levelled against the journalist. But to take him away while he is reporting is indeed a matter of concern."

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had condemned the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal after police took away Pan.