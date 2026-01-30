Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal fire: Governor visits gutted godowns, submits report to Centre about ‘haunting’ incident

An official said that the note sent by the Governor is a strong one, in which he has pointed out the lapses that led to the incident.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsWest BengalC V Ananda Bose

Follow us on :

Follow Us