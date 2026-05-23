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Bengal gets Rs 3,000 crore for healthcare revamp, Ayushman Bharat card rollout from July: Suvendu Adhikari

The Centre has also allocated its share of the Rs 976 crore for the Ayushman Bharat scheme for this fiscal, said Suvendu.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 15:35 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu AdhikariAyushman Bharat

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