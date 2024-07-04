Bengal government hikes one-time retirement allowance of contractual and para-teachers

Basu also shared an image of the school education department's circular on X, which indicated that the finance department has issued an order for enhancing "the terminal benefit from Rs 2 lakh/3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in respect of contractual higher secondary teachers, para-teachers, SSK and MSK teachers, academic supervisors, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, Anganwadi workers, etc. upon attaining the age of 60/65 years."

The finance department's notification also included civic volunteers, village police, auxiliary fire operators, home guard volunteers, and others once they reach the retirement age.