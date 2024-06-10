Bengal government removes Joyoshi Das Gupta as Purba Medinipur DM

Kolkata: Days after the results of the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the West Bengal government has appointed Purnendu Kumar Maji as the new district magistrate of Purba Medinipur, replacing Joyoshi Das Gupta, an official said on Monday.

On Saturday, Das Gupta, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was named as the officer on special duty in the personnel and administrative reforms department.

Das Gupta was appointed as the DM of Purba Medinipur district by the Election Commission in March, succeeding Tanvir Afzal.