Bengal Governor Ananda Bose offers puja at Kolkata Ram temple

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose flagged off a 'Ramayana Yatra' from a Ram temple in the central part of the city, after offering puja there on Monday when the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was held, a senior official said.

"The governor offered puja at Ram Mandir located on the Central Avenue and then flagged off 'Ramayana Yatra/ Circuit," he said.

Bose has appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a joyous and harmonious occasion, characterised by peace and unity.