JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal Governor Ananda Bose offers puja at Kolkata Ram temple

The Governor also urged people to be tolerant and not to pay heed to any disinformation.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 15:02 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose flagged off a 'Ramayana Yatra' from a Ram temple in the central part of the city, after offering puja there on Monday when the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was held, a senior official said.

"The governor offered puja at Ram Mandir located on the Central Avenue and then flagged off 'Ramayana Yatra/ Circuit," he said.

Bose has appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a joyous and harmonious occasion, characterised by peace and unity.

He has also urged people to be tolerant and not to pay heed to any disinformation.

"On this special day when we redefine the essence of our nationhood through strong linkages to its great heritage and culture, let us resolve once again to share the glory and greatness of our Motherland," the governor added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 January 2024, 15:02 IST)
India NewsWest BengalAyodhya Ram MandirKolkataRam MandirC V Ananda Bose

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT