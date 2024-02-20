Bengal Governor appeals to people, political parties for 'peace visit' to Sandeshkhali

"I appeal to the law-abiding citizenry, civil society leaders, opinion makers and all political parties to unite in a 'peace visit' to Sandeshkhali, to go around the streets there that have been witnessing distrust, scepticism and lawlessness and stand by the law-abiding citizens, and more specifically, the aggrieved women there and tell them the entire country is with them," Bose said in a message released from Raj Bhavan on Monday.