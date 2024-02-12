Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on way to restive Sandeshkhali; police claim entire area peaceful

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday morning reached Kolkata from Kerala and straightaway left for Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where local women were staging protests against alleged harassment and torture by TMC leaders.

The governor has already sought a comprehensive report on the Sandeshkhali situation from the state government.

"When I heard about shocking and shattering incidents of Sandeshkhali, I cut short my visit to Kerala. I am going to Sandeskhali and want to see it myself what the real sandesh (message) from the gullies (lanes) of Sandeshkhali," Bose said after arriving at the airport here.