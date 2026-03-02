Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal govt clears in-principle transfer of 105 acres to Centre for border fencing

A ministerial group constituted to examine proposals involving the transfer of land to central agencies held a meeting at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Friday.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 12:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsBSFBorderWest Bengal News

Follow us on :

Follow Us