Bengal govt declares July 6 public holiday on Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary

<p>A notification issued on Thursday said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> government declared July 6 a public holiday across the state to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/syama-prasad-mookerjee">Syama Prasad Mookerjee</a>.</p><p>The Finance Department notification said the holiday has been declared to observe the birth anniversary of Mookerjee, described as "one of the most illustrious sons of this state".</p><p>Earlier, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said the government will install a 125-foot statue of Mookerjee and also allocate Rs 200 crore for a library and research facility dedicated to preserving his legacy.</p>.West Bengal govt likely to introduce Uniform Civil Code bill during budget session on June 29.<p>Mookerjee was a former president of the Hindu Mahasabha who later founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and occupies a primary place in the BJP's political and ideological narrative in West Bengal.</p><p>In a separate memorandum, the state announced a half-day holiday on July 1 on the occasion of Doctors' Day, which is observed annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of former West Bengal chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.</p><p>It said all state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings and grant-in-aid institutions under the control of the West Bengal government will remain closed from 2 pm on July 1, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>The order, however, said the Offices of the Registrar of Assurances, Kolkata, and the Collector of Stamp Revenue, Kolkata, would remain exempt from the half-day closure.</p><p>"Like previous years, this year too the day will be celebrated as Doctors' Day," the memorandum stated.</p>