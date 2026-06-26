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Bengal govt declares July 6 public holiday on Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary

Mookerjee was a former president of the Hindu Mahasabha who later founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 04:58 IST
India NewsWest BengalholidaySyama Prasad Mookerjee

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