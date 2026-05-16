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Bengal govt dissolves Police Welfare Board, CM Adhikari says attacks on law enforcers won't be tolerated

The chief minister also announced that women police personnel would be given priority in postings within their home districts to help them balance professional and personal responsibilities.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 11:13 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 11:13 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

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