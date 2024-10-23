Home
west bengal

Bengal govt forms task force to ensure safety of doctors, other health workers

The task force was set up after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised junior doctors of such a measure during a meeting, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 01:25 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 01:25 IST
