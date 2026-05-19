Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal govt sanctions prosecution of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh in graft case

It also stated that the sanction was granted after 'fully and carefully examining' the case materials and records, including the FIR and related documents.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 04:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2026, 04:32 IST
India NewsWest BengalCorruption

Follow us on :

Follow Us