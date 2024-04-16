Bengal govt to extend assistance to victims of bus accident in Odisha: CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the bus accident in neighbouring Odisha and said her government would provide assistance to those affected in the mishap.

She announced that compensation would be paid to the next of kin of those, originating from West Bengal, killed in the accident and injured people as per rules.

The CM also said that the state administration is sending officials, materials, and ambulances to the accident site in Odisha for assistance.

“Sad to know about the death and injuries of several passengers in a tragicbus accident in Jajpur district of Odisha last night,” Banerjee posted on X.

At least five people, including a woman, died and around 35 others were injured after a bus fell from a bridge in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday evening.