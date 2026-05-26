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Bengal govt to introduce fish and rice meals for Rs 5 at 400 dedicated canteens

The CM also announced that the state government will start issuing forms from May 27 for the Annapurna Yojana, under which Rs 3,000 per month would be given to women.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:12 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:12 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

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