Bengal govt to introduce fish and rice meals for Rs 5 at 400 dedicated canteens

<p>West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> on Tuesday said that his government has decided to introduce fish and rice meals at around 400 dedicated canteens twice a week at a subsidised rate of Rs 5.</p><p>The CM also announced that the state government will start issuing forms from May 27 for the Annapurna Yojana, under which Rs 3,000 per month would be given to women. </p><p>Speaking to reporters after an administrative meeting at Kalyani in Nadia, Adhikari said, “Annapurna Yojana forms will be issued from the state secretariat from tomorrow. All Indians are eligible to receive benefits under the scheme.”</p>.West Bengal: 14 more arrested by NIA in gherao of judicial officers in Mothabari, total rises to 68.<p>Adhikari also said liquor shops will not be permitted within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and places of worship.</p>.<p>He said the West Bengal government will also set up an AYUSH department, delinking it from the health department.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>