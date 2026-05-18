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Bengal govt to stop monthly honorarium to imams & purohits, issues warning against vandalism

The Imams of registered mosques in West Bengal had been provided a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 by the erstwhile TMC government, while the Muezzins and Purohits had received Rs 2,000 every month.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 15:51 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

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