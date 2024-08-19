Bengal Guv Bose promises to make state safer place for women

"In West Bengal, democracy is degenerating. This cannot go on," Bose said. He urged collective action to safeguard women, saying, "Today, we have to take a pledge to protect our daughters, sisters." Bose emphasised the need for societal change, stating, "Our society should become a place where women feel happy and secure. We have failed in our mission to our sisters. This is the minimum a civilised society should do." He reassured those present of his commitment to their cause, saying, "This is the time to come together, which will be the beginning. Keeping together is progress and working together is success. My responsibility as a Governor is to serve the people. I know the goal is far and the road is long, but the march is on. We will certainly reach our destination. I am with you, I am for you," Bose said. PTI SCH MNB