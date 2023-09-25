Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal Guv discusses academic, administrative issues with interim VCs of state univs

One of the VCs who attended the meeting told PTI that the governor, also the chancellor of the state-run varsities, spoke about ways to run the institutions in the best interest of students.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 04:20 IST

Follow Us

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has held a virtual meeting with interim vice-chancellors of state universities, who were appointed by him, to discuss academic and administrative issues faced by the higher educational institutions.

One of the VCs who attended the meeting told PTI that the governor, also the chancellor of the state-run varsities, spoke about ways to run the institutions in the best interest of students.

"The honourable governor asked us to strengthen the anti-ragging committee in our respective universities, among other things... He also informed us that he would be available on phone for any advice,” another VC said.

A total of 22 interim VCs, appointed by Bose since May, attended the meeting on Sunday, a Raj Bhavan source said.

Bose's decision to appoint the interim VCs of 16 state universities “without consulting the state government” had drawn flak from the education minister.

The Raj Bhavan had countered the state government’s criticism, saying the governor had only acted in the interest of students, as a stalemate was created following the retirement of permanent VCs of the universities concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 September 2023, 04:20 IST)
India NewsWest BengalC V Ananda Bose

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT