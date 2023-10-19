Bengal Guv presents 'Durga Bharat' awards, launches 'Mission Kala Kranti'

The Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, on Wednesday, presented the first set of "Durga Bharat awards", besides formally launching the "Mission Kala Kranti", an initiative aimed at “promoting the art and culture of West Bengal and India”.

The festive season in Bengal has begun, with numerous Durga Puja venues already inaugurated – many of these by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, virtually. The state-government-supported 'Durga Puja Carnival', where the most iconic idols of Goddess Durga will be showcased, is scheduled for October 27.

At the Raj Bhavan, meanwhile, the festive beginning has been marked by the launch of the initiative, and presentation of awards. The awards were presented to Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, and to Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Chandrayaan Team, and Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, by Governor CV Ananda Bose.