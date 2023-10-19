Bengal Guv presents 'Durga Bharat' awards, launches 'Mission Kala Kranti'

The Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, on Wednesday, presented the first set of "Durga Bharat awards", besides formally launching the "Mission Kala Kranti", an initiative aimed at “promoting the art and culture of West Bengal and India”.
The festive season in Bengal has begun, with numerous Durga Puja venues already inaugurated – many of these by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, virtually. The state-government-supported 'Durga Puja Carnival', where the most iconic idols of Goddess Durga will be showcased, is scheduled for October 27.
At the Raj Bhavan, meanwhile, the festive beginning has been marked by the launch of the initiative, and presentation of awards. The awards were presented to Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, and to Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Chandrayaan Team, and Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, by Governor CV Ananda Bose.
The nominations for West Bengal Governor’s 'Durga Bharat Samman' were invited in late September, and have been classified into three categories – 'Durga Bharat Param Samman' (Rs 1,00,000), 'Durga Bharat Samman' (Rs 50,000), and 'Durga Bharat Puraskar' (Rs 25,000)
The Raj Bhavan, has in recent times, offered several awards. Governor Bose, on September 11, had presented the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service to G Asok Kumar, director general, National Mission for Clean Ganga. In August, Bose awarded the Governor’s Karmayogi Excellence Award to CM Ravindran, retired IPS, and former DGP Sikkim. Also in September, the Raj Bhavan informed about the institution of 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Award' – to “annually honour individuals or institutions with outstanding contributions to ameliorate the conditions of our brothers and sisters” from scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes.
Governor Bose, on Monday, had extended his greetings to the people of the state, in Bengali. He has also visited some popular Durga Puja venues this week.
The Trinamool had recently protested outside Raj Bhavan, demanding a meeting with Governor Bose over its demand that the Centre release dues of beneficiaries who have not been paid under centrally-funded public welfare schemes.
The regional politics, for the time, seems to have been pushed back, with common people more keenly engaged in festivities.