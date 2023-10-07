Bengal Guv to take up fund-freeze issue with Centre, Trinamool’s dharna continues on day-III

While Trinamool-led agitation outside Raj Bhavan Kolkata continued on day-III, Governor CV Ananda Bose, who met a Trinamool-team in Darjeeling on Saturday, will “take up the matter with Govt of India for the sake of the people of West Bengal”.
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Union minister of state for rural development, on Saturday, held a press conference in Kolkata to pitch her side of the Delhi fiasco observed earlier this week – the Trinamool leaders, who were removed from the Krishi Bhavan, had alleged that were refused an opportunity to meet the minister for placing their grievances concerning Centre’s fund-freeze for Bengal.
Jyoti told the reporters that she had to come to Kolkata, due to the compelling situation. The minister, putting forth numbers, claimed that the Centre has always stood by the state’s people and contributed through its welfare schemes. She explained that she had waited in her office for meeting the Trinamool’s representatives, and remained flexible to several of the options the Trinamool leaders offered, one after another.
The minister alleged that it’s the Trinamool’s representatives who did not want to meet her, and hence there was the “drama”. The minister claimed that there were anomalies in the utilisation of rural-job scheme funds.
The minister said that she was ready to meet Trinamool’s representatives, if they were keen at discussing and resolving the issue.
“I had said it yesterday that if the MoS wants to do a meeting, she could meet us at the Raj Bhavan dharna and we have no ego over it. However, when reporters asked today about the meeting with Trinamool, she said that she wouldn’t go anywhere and the Trinamool leaders would have to come to her,” Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool’s national general secretary, said at the party’s dharna.
Trinamool leader Kalyan Banerjee, who met Governor Bose, along with party leaders Mahua Moitra, and Pradip Mazumdar, said that it was a courtesy call, and to tell the governor about the delegation, including affected beneficiaries, waiting in Kolkata.
Banerjee said that the governor praised Abhishek, and said that on reaching Kolkata, he will meet the leader. Second, he will try to get the issue resolved, but will not be able to act if there’s anything political in the way.