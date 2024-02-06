Bengal: In third consecutive exam leak, photos of class 10 question papers circulated on social media

Kolkata: After Bengali and English, purported images of History question papers were circulated on social media on the third day of the class 10 board examinations in West Bengal on Monday, a senior education official said.

Three candidates were disqualified for the entire examinations after they were found taking photographs of the question papers on mobile phones, discreetly brought into the centre, and circulating the images on WhatsApp minutes after the commencement of the examination, the official said.

The three candidates, belonging to two schools in Malda district, had tried to blur the unique and distinct QR code secretly embossed on every sheet of the question paper, but still could not escape detection, he said.