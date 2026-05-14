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‘Bengal is not a bulldozer state’: Calcutta High Court tells West Bengal government after Mamata flags post-poll violence

Banerjee donned a lawyer's robe to assist the petitioner’s counsel Kalyan Banerjee who argued that “total lawlessness” currently prevailed in the state.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata Banerjeecalcutta high courtpoll violence

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