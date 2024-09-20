Home
Bengal junior doctors call off 'cease work', to partially resume duties from Saturday

Ending the logjam persisting for 42 days, the medics withdrew the ‘cease work’ after holing a march to the CBI office in Salt Lake from the state health department's headquarters, where they had been demonstrating for over a week.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 13:48 IST

Comments

Kolkata: Junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar incident called off their ‘cease work’ on Friday evening, announcing partial resumption of duties entailing attending essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday.

The procession covered a distance of around 4 km from the ‘Swasthya Bhawan’ to the CGO Complex.

The medics have said they would not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD), but partially function in emergency and essential services.

The doctors had called the ‘cease work’ and staged the sit-in outside the state health department headquarters in the wake of the rape and murder of a young medic at RG Kar hospital.

Published 20 September 2024, 13:48 IST
