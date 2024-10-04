Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal junior doctors likely to call off 'total cease work' today

The medics began a rally in of Kolkata on Friday evening and the announcement for ending the cease work, which began on October 1, might be made after the procession ends.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 14:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 14:13 IST
India NewsWest Bengalrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us