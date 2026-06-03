Bengal launches Annapurna Yojana, 28.25 lakh women to receive Rs 3,000 monthly aid in first phase

<p>Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched the Annapurna Yojana for women and announced that 28.25 lakh beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,000 monthly aid in the first phase.</p>.<p>Inaugurating the scheme, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari </a>said that 28,25,769 verified beneficiaries had been enrolled on the dedicated portal over the past three days through a coordinated effort involving state officials, district administrations, block development offices, municipal bodies, elected representatives, and public participation.</p>.Bengal cabinet approves 'Annapurna' scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1.<p>"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee and the double-engine government's commitment have ensured that the promise to provide the aid of Rs 3,000 has been implemented," he said.</p>.<p>The chief minister said fresh applications would continue to be accepted and all eligible beneficiaries would be covered under the scheme after verification over the next three months.</p>.Bengal govt to stop monthly honorarium to imams & purohits, issues warning against vandalism.<p>"As forms are received and verification is completed, Rs 3,000 will be transferred to the beneficiaries' accounts. Our target is to ensure that every eligible woman receives the benefit," he said.</p>.<p>Adhikari said the government would hold periodic briefings every seven days to inform people about the number of verified beneficiaries and newly enrolled recipients. </p>