Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal launches Annapurna Yojana, 28.25 lakh women to receive Rs 3,000 monthly aid in first phase

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said fresh applications would continue to be accepted and all eligible beneficiaries would be covered under the scheme after verification over the next three months.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

Follow us on :

Follow Us