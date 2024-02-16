Bengal man decapitates wife, dances with head in park

A 35-year-old man from West Bengal's Purba Medinipur was arrested after he allegedly killed his wife and was seen dancing with the severed head in a park of the district on Wednesday, according to a report by Indian Express.
Police said that the man, who has been identified as Gautam Guchhait, is a resident of Chistipur village of Patashpur and had jumped into a lion's enclosure in 2021 at the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata.
According to the police, Gucchait was seen dancing with a severed head and sitting on the bench of a park.
According to the publication, the police said, "He sat on the bench for almost 30 minutes. Local residents were too afraid to nab him, so they informed the police. We rushed to the spot and arrested him."
The police also said that the man was suspected to be mentally unstable. They said that Guchhait's wife Faulrani's (27) body had been sent for post-mortem examination.
The Superintendent of Police (Purba Medinipur) Soumyadwip Bhattacharya said, "Guchhait was arrested after the incident. The severed head and the body were sent for post-mortem examination. We will be able to know the motive behind the murder only after a detailed investigation. Prima facie, we suspect a family dispute might be the cause of the murder."
Guchhait had sustained injuries on his right leg, shoulders and waist after he had jumped into a lion enclosure at the Alipore Zoo on March 18, 2021.
According to the witnesses on that day, Guchhait had bought a ticket for the zoo and was wandering around before stopping in front of the lion enclosure.
At around 11 am, he scaled the enclosure wall and jumped over the two-mesh fences.
Guchhait was rescued in time by the zoo officials as the eyewitnesses had raised an alarm before the lion, which was outside its cage, tried to drag him.