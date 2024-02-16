Bengal man decapitates wife, dances with head in park

A 35-year-old man from West Bengal's Purba Medinipur was arrested after he allegedly killed his wife and was seen dancing with the severed head in a park of the district on Wednesday, according to a report by Indian Express.

Police said that the man, who has been identified as Gautam Guchhait, is a resident of Chistipur village of Patashpur and had jumped into a lion's enclosure in 2021 at the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata.

According to the police, Gucchait was seen dancing with a severed head and sitting on the bench of a park.

According to the publication, the police said, "He sat on the bench for almost 30 minutes. Local residents were too afraid to nab him, so they informed the police. We rushed to the spot and arrested him."

The police also said that the man was suspected to be mentally unstable. They said that Guchhait's wife Faulrani's (27) body had been sent for post-mortem examination.