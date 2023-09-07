Bengal man develops robots for teaching autistic children, working as waiters

A 62-year-old retired hospital employee has built robots at his own expense that can perform tasks which can help autistic children learn, spread awareness on diseases such as dengue and even work as a waiter.

Atanu Ghosh, a resident of Howrah city, said he has learnt to design robots from his father Nripendra Nath Ghosh, who worked in Calcutta University’s Department of Physiology as a research equipment designer.