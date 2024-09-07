Bengal Medical Council issues show cause notice to ex-RG Kar hospital principal

Kolkata: The West Bengal Medical Council on Saturday issued a show cause notice to arrested ex-RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over his alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the health facility, an official said.

The 'show-cause notice' to Ghosh is a step before the council takes any decision on cancelling his medical registration, he said.

“Dr Ghosh has been served with a show cause notice. We have given him a three-day time to reply to the same," the official told PTI.