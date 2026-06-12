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Bengal minister performs puja before entering office once used by scam accused Partha Chatterjee

According to officers, Lama said that he would 'first sprinkle Ganga water and offer prayers. Only then will I sit in this room'.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:17 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:17 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politicspuja

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