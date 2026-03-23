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Bengal: No respite for transporters, restaurants amid LPG supply contraints

Bijan Biswas, vice-president of the Indane LPG Distributors' Association in Bengal, said the overall situation has not improved significantly.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalLPG

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