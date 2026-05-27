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Bengal Police arrest TMC MLA Dilip Mondal from Puri for making 'provocative' remarks

Bishnupur MLA Dilip Mondal was reportedly staying at a hotel in Puri when a police team traced and arrested him.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMC

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