<p>Kolkata: A TMC MLA from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was arrested in Odisha's Puri for his alleged provocative remarks during a victory procession, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Bishnupur MLA Dilip Mondal was reportedly staying at a hotel in Puri when a police team traced and arrested him.</p>.<p>He was being taken to Kolkata on a transit remand, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>The arrest comes days after a video of Mondal went viral on social media, in which he was heard purportedly issuing threats to workers and supporters of West Bengal BJP and making provocative remarks.</p>.FIR lodged against ex-Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for remarks 'hurting religious sentiments'.<p>According to the allegations, Mondal had said, "For 15 years, I showed a lot of restraint and kept things peaceful. But that will not continue anymore." He had also allegedly made a statement invoking Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, saying, "Ask your chief minister who Dilip Mondal is".</p>.<p>The police had initiated a search operation after a complaint was lodged over the remarks allegedly made during a TMC victory rally on May 11.</p>.<p>A case was registered against him over charges related to provocation and threatening workers of the opponent party, sources said.</p>.<p>As part of the investigation, the police had earlier conducted searches at two properties linked to Mondal in Pailan, on the southern fringes of Kolkata.</p>.<p>The searches had also triggered a political storm after images of the MLA's lavish residence surfaced on social media.</p>.<p>The sprawling property, featuring landscaped gardens and a large swimming pool, sparked widespread discussion online, with many comparing it to a luxury resort.</p>.<p>Mondal, a former minister of state between 2016 and 2021, retained the Bishnupur assembly seat in South 24 Parganas in the last election.</p>.<p>There was no immediate reaction from the TMC leadership on the MLA's arrest. </p>