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Bengal police plans two all-women armed battalions, proposal sent to state govt: Official

The two units are likely to be named the 'Matangini Hazra Women SPRF Battalion' and 'Rani Shiromoni Women SPRF Battalion'.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalWest Bengal Police

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