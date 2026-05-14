Bengal: Police raid residence of TMC MLA for making ‘provocative remarks’ in viral video

<p>Kolkata: Police on Thursday launched search operations at two houses of TMC MLA Dilip Mondal in Bishnupur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district for making “provocative remarks and issuing threats” to BJP workers in a purported video, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>Personnel from the Diamond Harbour Police District, accompanied by central forces, reached the legislator’s residence at Pailan area in the morning, he said.</p>.ED arrests TMC leader and former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose for civic job scam.<p>“Searches are being carried out as part of an ongoing investigation based on specific allegations mentioned in FIRs. All necessary steps are being taken in accordance with the law,” the police officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>In the now-viral videos, Mondal is seen making threatening remarks against BJP workers during a public rally.</p>.<p><em>PTI</em> could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.</p>.<p>Two FIRs have been registered against the Bishnupur MLA under non-bailable sections, the officer said.</p>.<p>Mondal was not present at his “sprawling” Pailan residence when the police team arrived, he said.</p>.<p>He was, however, reportedly seen in the locality earlier in the morning, the officer said.</p>.<p>"Two mobile phones belonging to the legislator were found at one of his two houses and are being examined as part of the investigation," he said.</p>.TMC cries foul as Bengal's top poll official, who oversaw SIR, appointed chief secretary; BJP defends move.<p>The search operation is still underway.</p>.<p>Mondal had won the Bishnupur assembly constituency, defeating BJP's Abhijit Sardar by a margin of 36,925 votes. </p>