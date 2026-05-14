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Bengal: Police raid residence of TMC MLA for making ‘provocative remarks’ in viral video

Two FIRs have been registered against the Bishnupur MLA, Dilip Mondal, under non-bailable sections, the officer said.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMLA

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