Bengal primary school gets roof, walls right ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The workers have a week’s time left to finish off with their construction as Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency is set to vote on May 7 in the third phase of LS polls.

A 50-year-old resident of the village bordering two other states (Bihar and Jharkhand) Sanjib Mahato said,“Two years ago, Gangaji changed its course. She flooded one portion of the village and our houses, school, and other buildings got submerged in the river. So, we had to move out.”

Another 35-year-old man named Bhola Maha said,“We have to cross the river to reach the nearest town. We have no electricity. So, at night if there is some emergency, it is impossible to move a patient to the hospital in the town.”

A district official said that Gadai Char is not the only village to be affected by Ganga when it changes its course.

Anup Chakraborty, the local BDO added said several villages and buildings in Manikchowk and Kaliachowk blocks get washed away every year because of the erosion caused by the Ganga.

The BDO further stated that during the panchayat elections, the local administration had installed a makeshift structure that served as a polling station; but this year a brick structure with asbestos roof is being constructed, which would have of a roof and toilet.

Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said, “We are arranging all possible amenities for the polling officials as well as for the voters. We also are planning development projects for the village.”

The DM also added that the officials are planning to get two generators installed for the polling day. He also said that they have started to install solar electricity system in the village as well.

The construction work is expected to be wrapped up before May 7 along with the installation of windows, doors, tables, and chairs , as per the BDO.