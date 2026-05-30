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Bengal set to implement National Health Mission, Centre sanctioned Rs 2,103 crore for scheme: CM Suvendu

'This will ensure that a large section of the population in the state receives quality healthcare support.'
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 08:28 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 08:28 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu AdhikariNational Health Mission

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