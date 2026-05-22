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Bengal SIR: Only 6,581 of nearly 25 lakh appeals disposed so far, tribunals allow 4,000 people back in voter rolls

The status of over 1,200 remaining cases among the disposed matters was not immediately clear from the data.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsWest Bengalelectoral rolls

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