Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal SIR: Supreme Court allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha for claim verification, asks EC to bear expenses

Taking note of the grim situation and the time constraints, the bench permitted the deployment of civil judges to conduct the process.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 06:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 06:22 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Courtspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us