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Bengal SIR: Supreme Court asks tribunals to accord urgent hearing on pleas against deletion from voter list

The CJI also expressed happiness over the high voter turnout in the first phase of West Bengal assembly polls.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Court

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