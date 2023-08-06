Home
west bengal

TMC holds dharnas protesting ‘deprivation’ of Bengal by Centre

TMC leaders claimed that the Centre has withheld funds for various schemes due to West Bengal on the advice of state BJP leaders.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 16:57 IST

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday held demonstrations across West Bengal to protest against the BJP-led central government’s alleged deprivation of the state.

At the demonstrations, party leaders claimed that the Centre has withheld funds for various schemes due to West Bengal on the advice of state BJP leaders.

“The TMC today held protests in each block of the state against the central government’s deprivation, and its atrocities against the poor and the general public of this country,' a senior leader of the party said.

The ruling party of the state has been alleging that poor people have been suffering as the Centre has not released funds for the 100 days work scheme.

TMC leaders held the sit-ins in each block of the state.

(Published 06 August 2023, 16:57 IST)
